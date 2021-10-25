Dearborn Police looking for missing 14-year-old

Bettul Al-Aufi. Photo via The Dearborn Police Department

DEARBORN – A 14-year-old Edsel Ford High School student is reportedly missing, and Dearborn Police is asking the community for help locating her.

The Dearborn Police Department says that on Friday, October 22, 2021, Bettul Al-Aufi, 14, walked out of Edsel Ford High School before lunch. She failed to return home and has not been seen by family or friends since. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black Tommy Hilfiger undershirt, and black leggings.

Anyone with information of Bettul’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-2241. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.