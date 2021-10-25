SODA President Timothy Harrison hoping to earn a seat on the Charter Revision Commission

Timothy Harrison

DEARBORN — Timothy Harrison, president of the Southwestern Outer Drive Neighborhood Association of Dearborn (SODA), is running for the Charter Revision Commission.

Harrison, a lifelong resident of Dearborn, has owned his home with his wife and two children for 19 years, has been involved with the SODA for seven years and has been president for six.

Through SODA, Harrison has brought building events, city beautification and civic assistance to residents and has been involved with the Healthy Dearborn Coalition as a member of both the coalition and the steering committee.

As a member of Healthy Dearborn, Harrison has been instrumental in planning, organizing and executing programs as part of the Healthy Environments Action Team, including the Open Streets Dearborn event and the current Dearborn Healthy Streets pilot program.

Harrison has supported the creation and promotion of the new City of Dearborn Multimodal Plan and has helped with the Downtown Development Authority on its projects, including the Bike Share Committee. In his spare time, he’s also started a new biking group called Dearborn Biking Crew to help promote an active lifestyle through community bike rides and supporting local businesses.

“I am not a politician,” he said. “I only hope to serve our community in whatever ways I can. As a lifelong resident, I am proud to call the city of Dearborn my home. When my wife and I started our married life together, there was no question that Dearborn would remain our home where we wanted to raise our kids. When the economic downturn in housing happened in the city, I did not look for a way out, I doubled down on my commitment to our community by getting involved in our neighborhood. It’s that commitment to our community that led to my interest in the commission. If I can help, I am willing.”

Harrison said that reviewing the city charter is an important task in making sure that it reflects how the residents want the city to work.

“I don’t believe that making wholesale changes to the charter for change’s sake is necessary or wise,” he said. “If there is one area that I feel is more important, it is making sure Dearborn continues to have strong support for our first responders. Dearborn has been a safe community for my family to grow in and we should ensure that it continues to be so for all our residents into the future. I believe the charter commission is not about what I want to see in the charter as much as it is about how the residents of Dearborn want our city to operate. I plan to listen, learn and be a voice of reason where I can.”

Harrison also said his number one priority has always been to make Dearborn the best.

“Whether it be as president of Southwestern Outer Drive Neighborhood Association, as an active member of the Healthy Dearborn Coalition, as an Eagle Scout and former Scout leader or just building community through biking, my only goal has been to make Dearborn the best it can be for my family and everyone else,” he said. “My hope is that as a member of the charter commission, I can continue that goal.”