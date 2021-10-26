Dearborn man accused of trying to kidnap young girl from Novi Kroger

Mathias Mangone, 24, of Dearborn. Mugshot from the Oakland County Jail

NOVI — Novi police arrested a Dearborn man after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl multiple times from a local Kroger store.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 24 at around 7:41 p.m. at the Kroger located on Grand River Avenue, west of Beck Road.

Mathias Mangone, 24, was detained by police after he allegedly tried grabbing the girl four separate times throughout the store and is now facing kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct charges.

According to police, the 12-year-old girl was with her mom, dad and sister when Mangone attempted to grab her, after a review of video surveillance.

Police also said that at one point Mangone ran up to the mother and her daughters in one of the aisles and grabbed the girl and that he said something that made it clear he intended to abduct the girl and sexually assault her.

Mangone is being held on a $1 million bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. for a probable cause conference.