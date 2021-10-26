Jerusalem mayor says he won’t shun U.S. consulate if it reopens

Moshe Lion. Photo: Gil Yohanan

JERUSALEM – Jerusalem’s mayor dismissed media speculation on Tuesday that a U.S. consulate for Palestinians in the city would be denied municipal services if the Biden administration reopens it despite Israeli opposition.

The rightist mayor, Moshe Lion, also said Washington’s plan to reverse the Trump administration’s subsuming of the consulate into the U.S. Embassy that was moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in 2018 did not appear to be close to implementation.