Blockbusters Free Film Series returns to the Henry Ford Centennial Library

Henry Ford Centennial Library

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Library has announced the return of its popular Blockbusters Free Film Series.

The event will start on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. with a recent, family-friendly film and doors will open at 1:30 p.m.

The programming schedule has a new time, with movies now showing every Sunday at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Henry Ford Centennial Library.

The library’s current mask policy requires all unvaccinated guests to wear masks while in the building.

The fall season runs through Dec. 19 and includes a diverse range of movie genres appealing to a wide range of audiences, such as horror, romance, science fiction, historical fiction and action. The films include a combination of both recent and classic selections that will end with another family-friendly movie.

The movie schedule for the fall season can be found on the library’s event calendar at www.dearbornlibrary.org. You can also follow the Dearborn Public Library on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to learn about other upcoming programs.