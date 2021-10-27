Committee of the Whole, City Council meetings rescheduled to Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 to accommodate Election Day activities

Dearborn Administrative Center

DEARBORN — The November Committee of the Whole meetings and regular City Council meeting are being rescheduled to accommodate Election Day activities.

The Committee of the Whole will now be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and the regular City Council meeting will be Tuesday Nov. 16.

Both meetings will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at the Dearborn Administrative Center, 16901 Michigan Ave.

As the city prepares for a historic election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, it is anticipated that the clerk’s office will be fully engaged and will not be able to accommodate the Committee of the Whole meeting that had originally been scheduled for Nov. 4.

The Committee of the Whole was scheduled for a Tuesday as opposed to a Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday on Thursday, Nov. 11.