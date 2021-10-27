Dearborn Public Library presents “Supplement Your Income with Dividends” discussion

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Library is hosting a free, online discussion regarding income and dividends.

The discussion will help teach individuals how to supplement their income with dividend-paying stocks.

“Supplement Your Income with Dividends” will be offered online through Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 22 from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The discussion on both dates will be the same, so interested individuals can choose to attend whichever date and time best suits their schedules.

Library staff will explain several great resources, such as Barron’s, Morningstar and Value Line, as well as offer tips on how to make this strategy work.

To receive an invitation to join either event, those who are interested can register in the events calendar at www.dearbornlibrary.org or call 313-943-2330.