Children’s Garden II to open in Dearborn 

Children's Garden II Photo: Briana Gasorski/The Arab American News

DEARBORN — With child care being such an important topic among many working families, Children’s Garden II is set to open next week.

The new location, located on Henry Ford College’s campus in Building I at 5101 Evergreen Road, at the south entrance of the HFC campus in Dearborn, will host two open house events for parents to meet staff, fill out applications for their children and tour the facility.

The open house events will be on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Whether you are interested in enrolling your child or just want to see the amazing things that are happening at Children’s Garden, we invite all to attend,” said Children’s Garden Director Tejina Matta.

We have an amazing staff and we are a family, tight-knit business. We aim to provide a friendly, warm, inviting atmosphere. Parents really need to come see for themselves what we have to offer. — Owner Ahmad “Mitch” Hazime

The facility will have classes for both the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP), which is funded by the state, and non-GSRP classes that are separated by age group.

The original Children’s Garden, located at 12720 Ford Road, opened on Feb. 27, 2006 when Ahmad “Mitch” Hazime and his ex-wife opened the facility.

Over the years, Hazime fell in love with the business and decided to expand to a second location.

“We are one of the few 5-star facilities in Wayne County,” Hazime said. “The Children’s Garden II was designed with a 5-star in mind, so families can expect the same level of excellence for their children here as well.”

With a family mindset, many things separate this 5-star facility from the rest of the childcare centers in the area.

At both Children’s Garden locations, staff speak Arabic, Spanish and English; each classroom has its own water fountain and bathroom, including an outdoor bathroom and water fountain at the new Children’s Garden II, and an impeccable Halal menu of fresh, home-cooked meals is made in-house daily. Both Children’s Garden locations have fully stocked kitchens to provide three full meals to children daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as a snack.

With a highly experienced staff, including Amira Abouhassan, a family social worker at Children’s Garden I; Andrea Gamber Smith, an early childhood specialist with more than 35 years of experience, and front desk staff Nadine Elachkar and Melinda Farhat at Children’s Garden I, Hazime is confident that family feeling will radiate to the new facility.

“There are only 2 percent of childcare facilities in the state that are 5-star facilities,” he said. “Being 5-star allows parents to get more aid from the Department of Health and Human Services. There is a lot of teamwork that has gone into it. We have an amazing staff and we are a family, tight-knit business. We aim to provide a friendly, warm, inviting atmosphere. Parents really need to come see for themselves what we have to offer. We believe children are to be loved, nurtured and supported in their emotional, social, physical and intellectual development. We strive to create an environment where choices are valued, exploration is encouraged and self-discovery is appreciated.”

Children’s Garden II will be providing childcare and early education opportunities for children from infancy to age 5 and is licensed to accommodate 86 children. The newly renovated building has seven classrooms, including two GSRP classrooms.

Children’s Garden also offers a Strong Beginnings classroom for 3-year-olds, one of only four facilities to offer the program in Wayne County.

With children’s safety in mind, Children’s Garden II has 32 security cameras surrounding the facility; the main second door entrance is locked at all times, guests can only go as far as the front desk; and due to COVID-19, parents are only allowed to see the building when they register their child. All pick-ups and drop-offs will take place at the main entrance near the front desk.

Being on HFC’s campus, there is additional security as the campus is monitored 24/7 with security guards frequently passing the facility.

The partnership with HFC has been ongoing as many HFC students complete their credits at the Children’s Garden facilities and the new location will make it that much easier for them.

Children’s Garden II LLC Development Center is currently enrolling students from infancy through age 5. For more information, call 313-789-8896.