Dearborn clerk office open for extended Election Day hours

File photo

DEARBORN – The Dearborn City Clerk’s Office will be extending its operating hours to 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2, for residents who need to register to vote and then complete their voting, and for people who are already registered to vote to drop off an absent voter (AV ballot).

The Clerk’s Office is inside the Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC), 16901 Michigan Ave.

The Property Maintenance and Development Services (PMADS) counter inside the DAC will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to accommodate Election Day activities. Individuals with building plans, permit issues, certificates of occupancy, or other PMADS-related questions should plan to visit the DAC another day or drop off necessary paperwork in the drop box located in the DAC’s parking lot. Please call PMADS at 313-943-2150 with any questions.

Individuals who have not yet registered to vote can register on Election Day and cast their vote at the same time at the Clerk’s Office. To register to vote in person, residents must bring valid photo ID and proof of residency to the Clerk’s Office.

Voters who are already registered to vote may also drop off their completed AV ballots in the Clerk’s ballot drop box, located in the parking lot across from the main entrance, until 8 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Monday, Nov. 1 was the last day for registered voters to request an absentee voter ballot.

What’s on the ballot?

On the Nov. 2 ballot are the two candidates for mayor, and the 14 candidates who are running for the City Council. Voters will select one candidate for mayor, and up to seven candidates for City Council. Residents will also select nine candidates from a pool of 22 running for Dearborn Charter Commission.

Dearborn voters are also being asked to approve a supplemental, temporary tax to fund city operations, including critical services such as public safety.

Approval of the proposal would give the City the authority to levy up to 2.75 mills for three years beginning July 1, 2022.

Approval would cost the average Dearborn homeowner $167 per year. This is a $46 reduction in the amount owners of an average Dearborn are currently paying per year.

According to language on the November ballot, without the supplemental millage, City programs and service levels will be diminished.

Arabic language resources

Sample ballots are available at the City Clerk’s office, as well as on the City Clerk’s Voter Information Center online. An application for an Absentee Voter Ballot is available in Arabic. A form to register to vote is also available in Arabic. Visit https://www.cityofdearborn.org/services/clerk/election-information