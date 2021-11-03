Hamtramck’s Amer Ghalib to serve as city’s first Yemeni mayor after historic election

Hamtramck's Mayor-elect Amer Ghalib

HAMTRAMCK — Amer Ghalib celebrated a decisive victory against a long-time incumbent mayor on Tuesday, in an election that marks the changing of political tides in the city’s history.

Ghalib may also be the first fully Yemeni American to serve as mayor of an American city, though Montgomery Township, New Jersey’s Sadaf Jaffer, whose father was born in Yemen and mother in Pakistan, may have the title of the first Yemeni American to serve as mayor.

Ghalib’s winning of 68 percent of the vote over current Mayor Karen Majewski’s 31 percent displays the strong viability of a Yemeni candidate in the burgeoning immigrant enclave. Election Day also saw victories for two Yemeni American City Council members.

“Our victory is a testament to the American dream — that an immigrant like myself, who came here working a factory job at age 17, now has the honor and opportunity to serve the community that raised him, as its next mayor,” said Ghalib in release on Wednesday. “I am deeply grateful to the 3232 voters who put their faith in our campaign. I look forward to representing all Hamtramck residents, regardless of whether or not they voted for me. Now is the time for us to come together and solve Hamtramck’s pressing issues. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Mayor Majewski for a spirited and rigorous campaign — I look forward to meeting with her in the coming months to seek out advice and guidance.”

Hamtramck had a little over 13,000 registered voters. Unofficial election results showed that of most of the votes cast, some 3,000 were from absentee voters. Only 1,604 voters came out to the polls. A mostly routine turnout for a municipal-only election.

For City Council, Khalil Refai came in on top with 1,901 votes, followed by Amanda Jaczkowski with 1,860 and Adam Albarmaki with 1,794.

There were two City Charter proposals defining term limits for mayoral and City Council candidates and their residency status, which both passed by wide margins.