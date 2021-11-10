Michigan opens applications for $350 million childcare grant program

One of the classrooms at Children's Garden II. Photo: Briana Gasorski/The Arab American News

LANSING — The state has opened up applications for the Child Care Stabilization Grant, which aims to distribute $350 million in grants.

The grants would be used to give every full-time childcare professional a $1,000 bonus and keep childcare programs open and serving children.

“Childcare is the backbone of a strong economy and childcare professionals and programs go above and beyond every day to care for our kids, helping them learn and grow in a safe environment,” Governor Whitmer said. “I was proud to put childcare businesses and professionals first in the bipartisan budget I signed in September. By bringing both parties together, we were able to put Michiganders first and deliver every childcare professional a $1,000 bonus in recognition of their incredible sacrifices over the last 18 months, expand low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids and help providers to improve their programs. Countless working parents rely on childcare and without the tireless, often thankless, work of providers and professionals, working families would not be able to get back to work and pursue their potential. With this investment, we can ensure kids and working families succeed as we continue ushering in a new era of prosperity for our communities.”

Licensed childcare providers are eligible to apply should visit www.michigan.gov/childcare.