A Florida man who threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been convicted

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 73-year-old man in Venice, Florida, has been convicted of threatening three members of Congress, and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said she was one of the targets.

A federal jury found Frank Anthony Pezzuto guilty Wednesday of sending “three separate threatening communications to injure certain members of Congress”, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Pezzuto called the office of a congressman identified only as E.S. on January 25, 2020, saying he was coming to kill him, according to evidence presented at the trial.

On January 30, 2020, Pezzuto called the office of another congressman, identified as A.S., and claimed he was a member of the gang MS-13 and that the gang was coming to cut off A.S.’s head, according to the evidence.