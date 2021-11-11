Whitmer signs legislation allowing for two-year vehicle registrations

LANSING — Governor Whitmer signed legislation in hopes of saving drivers a trip to the Secretary of State’s office every year.

House Bill 4117 allows drivers to choose a two-year vehicle registration, helping to improve the convenience of Secretary of State services. Whitmer also signed Senate Bill 220, allowing for no-cost registration renewal for certain agricultural and industrial vehicles; House Bill 4281, ensuring continued funding for police and fire services in Romulus and Harper Woods and House Bill 4059, which streamlines children’s mental health treatment plans.

“Making life easier for Michiganders is one of my top priorities,” Whitmer said. “The changes that I signed into law today will give Michigan car owners the opportunity to renew their license every two years instead of annually and will provide options for Michigan businesses to renew their special vehicle registration. These changes will build on the many new convenient services offered by the Secretary of State to put Michigan families and small businesses first.”

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that this is more convenient.

“The Michigan Department of State has entered a new era of operations and we are providing better and more convenient service than ever before,” she said. “Our branch offices are open, pandemic operations are finished and there is abundant availability for office visits across the state. HB 4117 will add yet another convenient service to our catalog and, while not implementable as written, SB 220 will be beneficial once the legislature requires insurance companies to provide the department with electronic access to their policies for agricultural vehicles.”

House Bill 4117, sponsored by Rep. Steven Johnson (R-Wayland Twp.) allows drivers the option to request a two-year registration instead of renewing annually on their birthday.

Senate Bill 220, sponsored by Sen. Lana Thesis (R-Brighton), will specifically amend the Michigan Vehicle Code to require the secretary of state to provide a system under which special vehicle registrations related to certain agricultural or wood harvesting operations could be renewed at no additional charge in a branch office, by first-class mail and online beginning October 1.