Community mourns death of 6-year-old; hit and run driver turns himself in

Mourners stand at the casket of 6-year-old Batoul Al Fadawi at her funeral in Dearborn Heights. Photo: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

DEARBORN – Tragedy struck the community when a 6-year-old was struck and killed by a driver on a residential street in Dearborn on Sunday.

The Dearborn Police Department said that on Nov. 7, at approximately 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 7600 block of Bingham Hit on the report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Batoul Haidar Al Fadawi had severe injuries and determined that the vehicle involved failed to stop after hitting her.

Al-Fidawi was a first-grader at Star International Academy in Dearborn Heights.

Al Fidawi was rushed to Children’s Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. Initial investigation identified the vehicle involved as a silver or white Chevrolet Equinox.

A neighbor’s security camera captured the tragic event, where the young girl ran into the street in an apparent attempt to cross it, just a moment before the Equinox enters the frame, striking her and not stopping after the collision.

On Tuesday, police identified 18-year-old Jyon Collins as a person of interest in their investigation. Crime Stoppers offered a reward of $5,000

Police told Fox 2 News that Collins went to the police station with a family member and an attorney to turn himself in.

A day later, the city of Dearborn said that as a direct result of the support from local news media and the assistance of the public, Collins responded to the Dearborn Police Department to voluntarily surrender to officials.

Dearborn Police say that this is still an ongoing investigation and further details are expected to be released as they develop.

The incident sparked shock and outrage, and triggered anger over the high number of traffic incidents in the dense city.

A funeral was held for Al Fadawi at the House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights on Monday, where family, friends and other mourners gathered in front of her casket.

One of Al Fadawi ‘s teachers spoke at the funeral.

“Everyone around her just wanted to be around her, her energy was very positive, she was very loving,” said the teacher, who identified herself as Ms. Jawad.

A candlelight vigil was held for Al Fadawi on Bingham street on Tuesday.