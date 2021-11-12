Sorting out the votes in the Dearborn mayoral election

Image courtesy: Wagner

DEARBORN — With a historic election in the books, the voter turnout across the city was surprisingly low in every precinct.

Precinct 32 had the highest voter turnout percentage of 51.11 percent and 441 people voting at the polls, with 252 voters returning their absentee ballots.

Precinct 35 had the second highest voter turnout in the city with a 50.43 turnout percentage. Of the 1,047 registered voters in that precinct, 302 showed up to the polls and 226 returned their absentee ballots.

That precinct also had a higher vote count for Gary Woronchak versus Mayor-elect Abdullah Hammoud.

Woronchak had a higher voter percentage in the west and southwest with 55.95 percent of the votes in the west end and 67.98 percent of the votes in the southwest.

That includes precincts 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49 and 50.

Hammoud led with 81.75 percent of the votes on the east end, 91.23 percent of the votes in the Southend and 53.29 percent of the votes in the Springwells area.

Precinct two had the lowest voter turnout with only 22.34 percent. Of the 1,880 registered voters in that precinct, only 322 voted at the polls and 98 voted by absentee ballot.

Overall, the city has 72,222 registered voters, of which only 24,216 or 33.53 percent voted in this historic election.

Arab American registered voters in the city of Dearborn are estimated at 35,000.