Dearborn’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony scheduled for November 22

Christmas tree at Ford Community and Performing Arts Center December 2020 Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn will mark the beginning of the holiday season with the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

The ceremony, hosted by the Dearborn Recreation and Parks Department, will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 outside of the west entrance to the Michael A. Guido Theater at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center.

The free event is a longstanding tradition in Dearborn and will begin with three seasonal choral presentations by the Vanguard Voices Chorus.

A city official, assisted by Louai Alkhawlani, a third-grade special needs student at Nowlin Elementary School, will then light the tree followed by another choral selection by the Vanguard Voices Chorus.

Those in attendance are welcome to take a free tour of the Festival of Trees in the Lincoln Ballroom where young children can visit with Santa Claus. The Festival of Trees is a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation.

Cookies, coffee, and hot chocolate will also be available in the lobby prior to and after the outdoor portion of the ceremony.

Further information can be retrieved by calling 313-943-2350.