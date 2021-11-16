Gaddafi, Haftar announce election bids amid political uncertainty in Libya

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi. Photo: AFP

TRIPOLI – The entry of two men accused of war crimes into Libya’s presidential race has ramped up the perils of an election meant to help end years of chaos but which could instead set the fuse for a new conflict.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, wanted by the International Criminal Court for his role in crushing the 2011 revolution that toppled his father Muammar Gaddafi, declared on Sunday, while eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, who laid siege to Tripoli from 2019-20, announced his bid on Tuesday.

During the Arab Spring in 2011, the U.S., under President Barack Obama, and NATO led a seven months of continuous bombardment campaign in Libya, killing thousands, razing much of the country and plunging it into a decade of violence and economic degradation.

U.S. and European utilized Al Qaeda-linked militias as their proxy ground troops in the war for regime-change in the country eventually ended in the torture and murder of the senior Libyan leader Gaddafi.