Michigan surpasses 70 percent vaccinated milestone for ages 16 and older

Photo: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

MICHIGAN – The state hit an important milestone in vaccinations against COVID-19 for adults this week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Wednesday that Michigan has reached the state’s 70 percent goal of eligible residents age 16 and over receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. To date, nearly 5.7 million Michiganders have received at least one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines since the first doses became available less than a year ago.

The state says as the vaccine is the best defense against the virus and that its objective remains to get as many Michiganders vaccinated as possible.

Statistics affirm the vaccine’s defense against the virus. From January to October, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 93.1 percent of COVID-19 cases, 90.7 percent of hospitalizations and 90.5 percent of deaths. Health experts know that as more individuals are vaccinated, it is less likely that the virus will circulate and mutate, avoiding the development of more transmissible and vaccine-resistant variants in the future.

“We know the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are our way out of the pandemic,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at MDHHS. “Vaccines are how we prevent infectious variants from spreading and threatening our ability to contain the pandemic. It’s important to take a moment to celebrate the hard work of those who have developed these vaccines, as well as those who have administered vaccines these past many months. We also thank Michiganders who have done their part to keep their families and communities safe by getting vaccinated.”

Last month, Governor Whitmer issued an executive directive to state departments and agencies to expedite the ordering and distribution of the Pfizer pediatric coronavirus vaccinations for children ages of 5 to 11 years old.

Evidence suggests that immunity from the vaccine can wane over time, which is why there are recommendations for booster doses to maintain the protective effect of the primary vaccine series.

“This is great news and we have been looking forward to surpassing this milestone since the vaccines became available,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. “We urge Michiganders who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to continue practices we know help stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing. The vaccine continues to be how we will return to normalcy in the state, and we thank all of those who have done their part to end this pandemic.”

The state is also prioritizing booster doses for residents in long-term care facilities, including nursing homes and adult foster care, and has been working to expedite delivery of third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to residents who have compromised immune systems.

Visit Michigan.gov/ COVIDVaccine and VaccineFinder .org. to find out where to get a shot and on more information about the vaccines.