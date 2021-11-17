First influenza A outbreak reminds residents to get flu vaccine

LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is asking residents to take steps to protect themselves and others this flu season.

To prevent outbreaks of the flu and COVID-19, MDHHS is asking Michiganders to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, wear masks in indoor settings, social distance when possible, and stay home when they are ill.

“As we head into respiratory virus season, it is important to take every mitigation measure we can to prevent outbreaks of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive, said. “Wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, and getting vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19 will help prevent the spread of illness. COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines can be administered at the same time, and we encourage all eligible Michiganders to get theirs as soon as possible.”

A recent outbreak of more than 525 cases of influenza A (H3N2) among University of Michigan students is currently being investigated by public health officials.

Data from MDHHS’s flu vaccine dashboard shows that flu vaccine administrations are down from previous seasons. The state has set a goal of vaccinating four million residents for the 2021-2022 flu season, but as of Nov. 6, only a little over two million doses had been administered.

Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at local health departments, physician offices, and pharmacies statewide.

More information about the flu can be found at www.michigan.gov/flu.