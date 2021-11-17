Two more rescued after teen sex trafficking victim recovered by MSP, suspect in custody

DETROIT – Michigan State Police (MSP) have arrested one suspect and recovered two adult victims of human trafficking connected to the rescue of a teen.

A 15-year-old was rescued early Tuesday during a traffic stop at the border of Detroit and Warren when MSP stopped a black Dodge Charger for speeding. The driver was a girl who was reported missing in September from Jackson County and was considered to be a runaway.

As police were escorting the girl back to their post and arrange pickup by her guardian, she advised she believed she may be pregnant and a victim of sex trafficking.

MSP then updated the investigation saying they had executed multiple search warrants connected to the 15-year-old’s case and during the search, they recovered two other adult victims in Detroit and Highland Park.

While the suspect has not been identified, one person is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is a victim trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.