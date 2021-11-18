Benson lifts driver’s license suspensions for more than 150,000 residents, cancels infractions for many more

LANSING — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has lifted suspensions on more than 150,000 driver’s licenses and canceled infractions for more than 350,000 residents.

The department lifted the suspensions of 12,000 Michiganders in October.

Residents who are now eligible for a driver’s license may still need to pay a reinstatement fee or renew or reapply for a license, depending on how long the license was suspended.

“We’ve continued to analyze the new laws in order to get eligible Michiganders safely back behind the wheel,” Benson said. “Countless Michiganders need to drive to get to work, get groceries and get their children to medical appointments and I am committed to making government work for all of them.”

Letters with more information are being sent to all impacted Michiganders at the addresses listed on their driving records. Copies will also be available on their Secretary of State account online.

The letters will indicate whether the person is eligible to reinstate their license or if they continue to have outstanding infractions.

Legal resources, more information, copies of driving records and more can be found at www.michigan.gov/SOSCleanSlate.