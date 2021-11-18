D7 goes to virtual learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – An announcement was made at the Nov. 17 school board meeting that the D7 school district will return to virtual learning temporarily.

In a letter posted on the district’s Facebook page from Interim Superintendent Dr. Mary Ann Cyr, they cite recent uptick in COVID-19 cases as the reason.

“Due to the increase and significant uptick in COVID positive cases and number of quarantines and isolations, D7 will engage in virtual learning on Monday, Tuesday, and half-day Wednesday (Nov. 22-24) next week before the Thanksgiving break,” the letter said. “Students learning virtually in a synchronous manner (devices turned on and students engaged with the teachers) will give our custodial staff an opportunity to deep clean and sanitize our buildings while they are free of staff and students. This will also serve as a building-wide quarantine from each other since we would be separated from each other for nine days. Returning on Monday, Nov. 29, would allow us to be back together in buildings with a clean slate. With this approach, any staff or student COVID contact in the next week would occur outside of the D7 walls.”

The letter also stated that it’s important for students to attend all virtual classes bell to bell to hit their daily attendance rates and prevent the risk of adding school days to the end of the year.

Despite the shutdown, the district will be providing a meal distribution on Monday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the O.W. Best Middle School as a drive-thru or Bedford Elementary School as a walk-up collection. Masks are required to collect food.

“I understand that this decision was made quickly, however I believe it is what is best to keep our students and staff safe,” the letter said. “Please be patient and show grace to our students and teachers as we navigate this next week.”