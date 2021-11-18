Dearborn trash collection delayed for Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 25

Most city buildings closed Thursday and Friday

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn is reminding residents are that trash, recycling and curbside waste pickup will be interrupted due to Thanksgiving and that most city buildings will be closed for the Thursday, Nov. 25 holiday.

Trash, recycling and curbside waste collection will be delayed by one day for the Thursday and Friday trash districts. The Friday trash pickup will take place on Saturday, Nov. 27. Loose leaf collection will not take place on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC), the 19th District Court, all Dearborn Public Library locations, the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center and the Dearborn Ice Skating Center (DISC) will be closed for Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.

The DAC, the Courts and the Libraries will remain closed on Friday, Nov. 26.

The Center and the DISC will reopen on Friday, Nov. 26 for their normal operating hours.