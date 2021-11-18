Fire Chief Murray re-elected president of Western Wayne County Mutual Aid

Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray

DEARBORN – Dearborn Fire Chief Joseph Murray was re-elected as the president of the Western Wayne Fire Department Mutual Aid Association.

The new term begins on Jan. 1 2022.

Murray has been a member of the organization since 2014 and has been president since 2016.

Joining Murray on the executive board is Canton Fire Chief Chris Stoecklein as vice president, Dearborn Heights Fire Chief Dave Brogan as treasurer, and Northville Township Fire Chief Brent Seigel.

The Western Wayne Mutual Aid Association includes fire chiefs from more than 20 communities and was founded to render reciprocal aid during emergencies, provide leadership and training in the fire service, promote community engagement, and create a forum for the exchange of ideas and solutions to common problems.

As president, Murray continues his extensive leadership role by being in a position to share his expertise and resources with other departments.

“It’s an honor to be re-elected as president,” Murray said. “I look forward to continuing to work together to help the communities.”