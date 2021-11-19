NAABA Michigan Chapter hosts first annual Khalta

Attendees at the National Arab American Bar Association (NAABA) Michigan Chapter's End of the Year Khalta, at the Atheneum Suite Hotel in Detroit, Nov. 17. Photo courtesy: NAABA Michigan Chapter

DETROIT — The National Arab American Bar Association (NAABA) Michigan Chapter held its first annual End of the Year Khalta on Nov. 17 at the Atheneum Suite Hotel in Detroit.

This was the new association’s first event and the organization says it was elated by the turnout.

NAABA Michigan formed eight months ago, with the same mission as the national organization of fostering connections among Michigan’s Arab American lawyers from communities across the state. NAABA Michigan supports the professional growth and advancement of Arab American lawyers, cultivates an understanding of the legal challenges facing Arab Americans and ultimately serves Arab American communities nationwide.

A press release by the organization says the khalta, or social event, was truly a mixer, bringing together more than 100 judges, magistrates, attorneys, law students and change makers from the community in one place to meet one another while enjoying some delicious food and drinks.

The guests of honor in attendance included Judge Yvonna Abraham, Third Circuit Court; Magistrate Rula Aoun, 19th District Court; Judge Zainab Baydoun, administrative law judge for the state of Michigan; Magistrate Lawrence Elassal, 20th District Court; Magistrate Doraid Elder, 19th District Court; Magistrate Mona Fadlallah, 20th District Court; Judge Alyia Marie Hakim, 39th District Court; Judge Michael Hatty, 44th Circuit Court; Judge Millicent Sherman, 36th District Court and Judge David Turfe, 20th District Court.

In addition, Abed Hammoud, former assistant U.S. Attorney and founder of Abed Hammoud Law, PLLC, and Judge Mariam Bazzi of the Third Circuit Court, who helped in forming the Association and provided guidance to help build NAABA Michigan’s foundation, also attended Wednesday night’s event.

Soujoud Hamade, the inaugural NAABA Michigan president, along with Peter Grace, the NAABA Michigan treasurer, gave a speech thanking all those in attendance and presented gifts to the guests of honor. The speech also included a major gratitude to the sponsors who made the event possible.

To become a member and learn more about the association, visit @NAABA_Michigan on Instagram, NAABA Michigan Chapter on Facebook and follow NAABA – Michigan on LinkedIn.