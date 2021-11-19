State officials urge getting extra shot, after FDA approves boosters for all adults

Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II receives a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, after the FDA amended its emergency authorization to include eligibility for anyone over 18. Photo: Office of the Governor

DETROIT – Amid a surge in cases, Michigan officials are now urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine boosters, that are now approved for anyone over 18 years of age by the FDA.

Daily cases in the state have consistently risen since a drastic reduction last summer, showing an upward cumulative trend. Cases peaked with over 6,500 confirmed earlier this week, with Michigan once again leading the nation in cases. State hospitalizations have once again reached alarming rates, and continued outbreaks and cases in schools forced several Metro Detroit districts to temporarily return to online learning.

Health officials are also now concerned about a recent rise in flu cases. On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says it would issue a face mask advisory and offer guidance to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses during the holidays.

The FDA has amended the emergency use authorization to allow for the use of a single booster dose for all three Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J vaccines for anyone over 18 years of age. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may prefer the vaccine type they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Michiganders should bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or immunization record with them when getting their booster dose. Immunization records are available online at the Michigan Immunization Portal for many residents and can be downloaded and printed. To obtain their record, Michiganders must create a MILogin account at Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal and upload a valid government issued photo ID such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport. There is no cost to access the portal.

On Friday, Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II received a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the recommendation of his physician at a CVS Health Pharmacy in Detroit. Michigan ranks 7th nationwide in the number of booster doses administered, with over 1.1 million Michiganders getting their booster shot to date.

“After losing 27 people in my life to this deadly virus, I am making the choice to do what I can to protect myself, family, and everyone around me,” said Gilchrist. “The safe and effective vaccines have been shown to be incredibly effective in preventing people from getting the virus, being hospitalized, or dying. That is why I am asking every Michigander to get their primary doses — for them and their kids 5 and older — or make an appointment to get a booster if you are already vaccinated. We can all safely gather around the dinner table with our loved ones this holiday season if we make the choice to protect each other.”

To date, 70.3 percent of Michiganders age 16 and up have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three safe, effective vaccines. From January to October 12, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 93.1 percent of COVID cases, 90.7 percent of hospitalizations and 90.5 percent of deaths.

Michiganders can also receive their flu shot the same time as a booster dose.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine. For more information about COVID-19 in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/coronavirus.