ACC hosts “Giving Thanks Celebration” to provide Thanksgiving dinners to those in need

Photo: Imad Mohamad/The Arab American News

DETROIT — The Arab American and Chaldean Council (ACC) is getting into the spirit of giving by giving away Thanksgiving dinners to those in need.

The nonprofit human service organization that serves southeast Michigan is hosting its “Giving Thanks Celebration” on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

It will be a first come, first served basis while supplies last. The ACC will distribute a total of 500 Thanksgiving turkeys with sides, rolls and dessert.

The event is a drive-thru event with walk-up services available to those without transportation and masks are required.

“ACC continues to safely serve the community through the pandemic,” Dr. Haifa Fakhouri, ACC president and CEO, said. “We are so thankful to our generous sponsors, whose support will enable our neighbors to celebrate Thanksgiving with a delicious and healthy meal at a time when family is even more cherished.”

Sponsors include Ascension, Belfor, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Bob Ghannam, Ciena Healthcare, Comcast, Comerica, D&B Grocers, DTE, Faygo, Frito Lay, Great Lakes Baking, Great Lakes Coca-Cola, HAP, Huntington Bank, Imperial Fresh Markets, Ion Diagnostics, Kroger, LaFontaine Automotive Group, Meijer, Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA), Motor City Casino, Odie Fakhouri, Plastipak, Rami Fakhoury, Socks Galore Wholesale and Williams, Williams, Rattner, and Plunkett (WWRP).

The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the ACC Fresh Market at 110 W. Seven Mile Road in Detroit.