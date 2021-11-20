Downtown Dearborn merchants and eateries to offer prizes to customers who shop local

West Downtown Dearborn

DEARBORN — In an effort to take advantage of Small Business Saturday, Downtown Dearborn’s unique businesses are kicking off the holiday season.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 5, more than 30 businesses will offer in-store deals and for every participating business check-in, shoppers have a chance to win prizes provided by local retailers.

Shoppers will just have to scan the Shop Small QR Code at each retailer’s point-of-sale, submit their contact information and they’re entered to win.

“Now more than ever, spending money locally makes a big impact on the community,” Cristina Sheppard-Decius, executive manager of the East and West Dearborn Downtown Development Authorities, said. “When you shop at small, local businesses in Downtown Dearborn, you are both supporting hardworking community members and helping grow the downtown economy. During Shop Small, we aim to inspire shoppers to visit Downtown Dearborn year-round and, in turn, create a more vibrant experience for everyone.”

In East Dearborn, Alano’s Pizza, Alcamo’s Market, Blick Art Materials, Factory Finish Shoe Repair Inc., Green Brain Comics, InstaCare Pharmacy, Retro Image Antiques, T-Mobile and Pine Coast Cafe are participating.

In West Dearborn, Bar Louie, The Biergarten, Black Box Gallery, Brome Modern Eatery, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Famous Hamburgers, The Great Commoner, Inner Sage, Lue Thai Cafe, Modern Greek & Salad Bar, My Moroccan Spa, Nichols Ski and Snowboard Shop, NIgosian Rug Company, Orangetheory Fitness Dearborn, Paradise Biryani Pointe, Sneaker Legends, Steven Bernard Jewelers, Ltd. and Village Picture Frame & Art Gallery are participating.

From around Dearborn, Dearborn Music, Dearborn School of Music and Head to Tail are also participating.

Customers should submit their check-ins by Sunday, Dec. 5 to be entered. Shoppers are also encouraged to take photos of themselves shopping in Downtown Dearborn and post on social media with the tag @DowntownDearborn and/or using the hashtags #ShopSmallDearborn, #LoveYourLocal and #DowntownDearborn.

To kick off the week, a day of winter fun is planned for Saturday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kidcadia Play Cafe at 13939 Michigan Ave. and City Hall Park at 13615 Michigan Ave. Activities include photos with Santa, a visit from Santa’s reindeer, kids’ crafts and live entertainment.

A Toys-for-Tots Stuff-a-SMART-Flex will also be on hand to collect new toys for kids this holiday season.

More information can be found by visiting www.downtowndearborn.org or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.