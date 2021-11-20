Hassan Beydoun appointed to Crestwood School Board

Hassan Beydoun

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Hassan Beydoun, the football coach and defensive coordinator for Crestwood High School, has been appointed to the Crestwood School Board.

Beydoun, the father of three, moved to Dearborn Heights in 2009 and started volunteering as a coach in 2010 when his neighbor, who was also a coach, got him to come help the team.

His children, Sophia, 11, Ali, 9 and Mila, 7, all attend school in the district and his wife, Rita, teaches in the district.

When the seat became vacant in late October with the resignation of Ed Garcia, the district began accepting applications for the position. Beydoun was the only one to apply.

“Sometimes when you’re doing something and you love it, it takes you down a different path,” he said. “This is just another way for me to give back to the community and to the kids.”

After being asked a series of interview questions during the Nov. 15 special school board meeting, Beydoun was then appointed and took the oath of office.

“I’m not a politician; I have no set agenda,” he said. “I look forward to getting to know the kids and supporting them as much as possible.”

As a coach, Beydoun said he has seen the community give to the kids and wants to inspire the kids to give back as well.

“Coaching isn’t just on the field,” he said. “Our goals and the district are heading in the right direction. If we don’t get 1 percent better every day, we’re getting worse. For example, every year we pull progress reports and for the first time in 11 years, we didn’t lose any kids in athletics due to poor grades. I’ve never seen so many 4.0 GPAs. My goal is for Crestwood to be better than communities around us. I’m representing a voice of community and a voice of diversity. I’m representing everyone by being in this seat.”

Board President Nadia Berry said she is excited for the new addition to the board.

“We are very excited to have him join, especially with his background of finance and diversity,” she said. “Mr. Hassan Beydoun has been volunteering with Crestwood football for many years, so I know his passion for the district and our students.”