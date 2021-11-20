Residents invited to join citizens committee for Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — Dearborn Public Schools is looking for citizens interested in providing input on infrastructure needs and future facility planning.

The citizen’s committee, to be called the Vision for Infrastructure and Planning (VIP) Committee, will meet once a week for five weeks in January and February, with a sixth date reserved, if needed, in March.

The meetings will allow the members to learn more about the infrastructure, safety, technology and other facility needs in the district and then be tasked with developing recommendations to address those needs, which may also include placing a bond proposal on the November 2022 ballot.

The committee will have to present its recommendations to the Board of Education, which will make the final decision on the best options and if a bond proposal needs to be put on the ballot.

The committee will have no more than 40 people, who must be at least 16-years-old and live or work within the district’s boundaries.

Those interested can apply by completing a Google Form by Dec. 3. By applying, applicants are committing to attend all of the meetings scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13, Thursday, Jan. 20, Thursday, Jan. 27, Thursday, Feb. 10, Thursday, Feb. 24 and the tentative date of Thursday, March 10.

All meetings will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Frank Franchi Board Room at the Administrative Service Center, 18700 Audette St. in Dearborn.

The district is also working with the Michigan Leadership Institute to facilitate the VIP Committee meetings and select the members. Those selected will be notified in mid-December. Those who are not selected may be contacted at a later time for other services, such as working with future subcommittees.

“Dearborn Public Schools has a long history of soliciting input from a variety of stakeholders to assist in planning for the future needs of the district, especially when it may include placing a bond proposal on the ballot,” David Mustonen, director of communications and marketing, said. “We are looking forward to a robust and detailed conversation with our Vision for the Infrastructure and Planning Committee.”