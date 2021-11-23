More than 10 percent of Michigan children ages 5-11 have received their first vaccine dose

Sonya Hahn, 5, receives her first pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at a Henry Ford Hospital in Bloomfield Township. Screengrab/HFHS

LANSING – The state reported this week that as of last Friday, more than 87,000 (10.5 percent) of Michigan children ages 5 to 11 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging parents and caregivers to get their children vaccinated before the holidays.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 pediatric vaccine received emergency use authorization for this age group from the FDA and was recommended by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Nov. 2. About 825,000 Michigan children are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

“We know these vaccines work and protect our children and their families,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Even healthy children can suffer serious affects from COVID-19. Being able to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as we go into the holidays can help protect family members and friends of all ages as we gather to celebrate.”

Based on data provided by Pfizer, the vaccine was shown to be nearly 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic disease from COVID-19 in this age group. The pediatric formulation of the Pfizer vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 21 days apart, at one-third the amount of the adult dosage.

With more than 4,000 vaccine providers across the state, including family physicians and pediatricians, urgent cares, local health departments, federally qualified health centers and pharmacies, there are plenty of providers and vaccines available for eligible children. Parents and caregivers can find a vaccine by visiting Vaccines.gov or by calling 211.

In Michigan, there have been more than 230,000 confirmed COVID cases in those age 19 and younger, and 29 deaths have been reported as of Nov. 22.

Continued school outbreaks and cases have forced schools to go temporarily virtual as they approach the holidays, including area schools like Crestwood and D7 in Dearborn Heights.

Data from the FDA and CDC show that children 5 to 11 years of age account for approximately 9 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. overall, and approximately 40 percent of pediatric cases. COVID-19 has infected 1.9 million children ages 5 to 11 nationwide and hospitalized 8,300. About one-third of hospitalized children required treatment in the intensive care unit. To date, 146 children have died, and more than 5,000 have developed Multisystem Inflammatory Disorder (MIS-C).

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine.