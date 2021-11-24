Dearborn Public Schools decides to not yet return to virtual learning

Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN — Despite neighboring districts deciding to return to virtual learning amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, Dearborn Public Schools has decided to remain in-person for now.

In a post on social media, the district said it is not yet moving to virtual learning, but is prepared.

“As the Boy Scout motto states, ‘be prepared,’” the post read. “If the past 18 months has taught us anything, it’s taught us to be flexible and to be prepared. Fortunately, preparing for a variety of situations is part of the normal routine for a school district. We conduct fire drills, tornado drills, lockdown drills all in an effort to be prepared, proactive and ready for all situations.”

The post went on to say that being prepared for another district-wide shutdown is similar.

“Adding to that list of proactive measures is being prepared for our schools to provide students with remote or distance learning if that is needed,” the post read. “That means having plans in place at the district, school and classroom level. It’s also a good idea for families to have plans in place as well such as daycare, transportation or other childcare needs.”

With the district discussing plans, the post said rumors have been spreading that it will in fact be returning to virtual learning.

“Planning should not be interpreted as a decision,” the post read. “Those who heard about our plans to be prepared and then spread rumors that we were closing were incorrect. We are planning in case there is a need, but at this time we are not moving to remote or distance learning. As we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to be prepared to adapt to protect the safety of our students, staff and the community while balancing the need for in person instruction.”

The post also said the district is taking a layered approach.

“Our state, county and city are experiencing increasing infection rates and the Dearborn Public Schools continues to take a layered approach to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the post read. “We will continue to monitor the numbers at our schools and make decisions that will keep our students and staff safe. Generally these decisions will be on a classroom to classroom or school by school basis. We encourage all those who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine and take steps to keep you and your family safe and healthy.”

Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko elaborated on the layered approach.

“We are prepared if the need is there,” he said. “For example, I have 24 elementary schools and a district of over 20,000 kids and we are looking at schools individually before making a district-wide decision. We have many schools where there are no cases at all but we do have some classrooms that are in quarantine. Safety is the number one priority to keep everyone safe and in classrooms.”

Maleyko also said that everyone deserves the break.

“I think it’s great and everyone needs the break,” he said. “But it’s also important for everyone to continue to do their part by getting vaccinated and staying safe. We will continue to be proactive and hopefully keep safe and have a happy holiday season.”