Loose leaf collection ends week of Nov. 29 – Dec. 3; bagged collection to end week of Dec. 6-10

DEARBORN – The city of Dearborn’s two separate programs to collect leaves from residential properties will be ending for the 2021 season soon, with loose leaf collection ending the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3, 2021 and bagged leaf collection ending the week of Dec. 6-10, 2021.

A neighborhood’s final loose leaf pickup will occur on their trash day the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3.

This means that if a resident’s normal trash day is Monday, loose leaves will be collected for the last time in 2021 on Monday, Nov. 29; if the normal trash day is Tuesday, they will be collected for the last time on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The pattern for loose leaf collection will continue throughout the week, with the last loose leaf collection occurring for the Friday district on Friday, Dec. 3.

Bagged and containerized leaf collection continues through Dec.6-10

If residents miss their last day of loose leaf collection, they still have one more opportunity to get their leaves picked up in 2021 via the city’s other program: the collection of bagged or containerized leaves set on the easement, which ends the week of Dec. 6-10.

Individuals should place their bagged or containerized leaves on the easement alongside their trash and recycling carts. Pickup of bagged leaves occurs the same day as your normal trash day.

After a neighborhood’s last pick up the week of Dec. 6-10, the city’s trash contractor will not collect any leaves bagged or containerized leaves, or any other yard waste, until March 2022.

If residents still have yard waste or bagged leaves to dispose of in 2021, they can drop it off at the DPW yard on the third Saturday of each month. The next scheduled DPW yard day is Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.