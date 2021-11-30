Arab American organization honors businesswoman of the year

Lola Elzein

DEARBORN – The Arab American Women’s Business Council (AAWBC) is announcing Lola Elzein as the Arab American Businesswoman of the Year.

During their 14th annual event on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at Byblos Banquet Hall located at 7258 Chase Road in Dearborn at 11 a.m., AAWBC will also feature Yumna Jawad as the keynote speaker and will distribute several scholarships to young Arab American students.

A single mother of three, Elzein built her business, Venture Title Agency, from scratch in 2014 into a multimillion-dollar endeavor and is now known as “The Title Lady.”

Jawad is founder and CEO of Feel Good Foodie, an expression of her love for simple, clean food with a Mediterranean twist to pay homage to her culture. She began her business on Instagram and it has now grown into multiple pages with over three million followers.

Jawad has also appeared on several well-known talk shows and is currently working on a cookbook.

“We are excited to gather again in person after what seems like a very long hiatus,” Taharah Hachem Saad, President of AAWBC, said. “We will be observing current CDC protocols for the protection of everyone, and masks will be mandatory. Our speakers, scholarship recipients, as well as the attendees, all come together to celebrate the success of the Arab American professional and entrepreneurial woman.”

AAWBC started in Dearborn in 2007 and was founded by women who were seeking an organization to solely focus on their aspirations and challenges.

The organization does not involve itself with religious, political, or civic issues and is dedicated solely to the professional and entrepreneurial advancement of the Arab American woman.

Regular programs include professional development, small business programming, networking, mentorship, scholarships, and corporate outreach for cultural sensitivity workshops.

Scholarships, table purchases, and individual tickets are available by going online to www.aawbc.org. For more information or to make arrangements to attend, individuals can contact Jumana Judeh at 313-801-2603 or jumanaj@judehonline.com.