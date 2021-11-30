Congresswoman Debbie Dingell’s Dearborn office broken into, vandalized

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell

DEARBORN – On Monday, Nov. 29, at approximately 3:20 p.m. Dearborn police officers responded to the 19000 block of Outer Dr. for a breaking and entering.

The location of the breaking and entering was Congresswoman Debbie Dingell’s Dearborn office located at 19855 W. Outer Drive. The office will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a shattered exterior window and a broken picture frame inside the office.

Many of the items broken were memorabilia of Dingell’s late husband, former U.S. Rep. John Dingell who died in 2019.

“I’m deeply concerned about the break-in and vandalization of my Dearborn office today,” Dingell said. “Our door and windows were smashed and memorabilia – especially John’s items – was broken. Thankfully, my staff and I are safe and no one was hurt, but we must also recognize the impact attacks like this one and constant threats have had on my staff and all Congressional staff. This needs to stop now.”

Investigators are searching for leads and scouring video footage to identify the person or persons involved.

“The motive for today’s incident is unclear, but what I can tell you is that the disrespect, violence, and division need to end in this country,” Dingell said. “We need to practice civility and kindness, not divisiveness and anger. My office has been receiving threats for months and we take them very seriously. This vandalization really hits home. Regardless of if your views differ from mine or from your neighbor’s, we need to learn to hear each other out and work together to solve the issues facing our nation. Violence and vandalism aren’t the answer.”

Dingell said that the U.S. Capitol Police are helping in the investigation.

“I am grateful for the Dearborn Police and United States Capitol Police who keep us safe,” she said. “We are working with them to identify who is responsible and hold them accountable for their actions. In the meantime, please be safe and please spread a little kindness.”

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said that it’s important for any witnesses to contact the Dearborn Police Department. If witnesses would like to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.