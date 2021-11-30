Dearborn Heights adds Divdat Network kiosks, mobile app and web payment options for water and tax bills

City officials and DIvdat officials celebrate the ribbon cutting at Dearborn Fresh Market on Nov. 23. Photo: City of Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — As a means of making paying water and tax bills easier, the city of Dearborn Heights has now added Divdat Network kiosks throughout the city.

Residents will be able to pay their tax and water bills via cash, check or credit card and check their account balances at these kiosks, via online or the mobile app at a time and location of their preference.

Several city officials joined Divdat representatives to welcome the new service with a Nov. 23 ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the Divdat kiosk at the Dearborn Fresh Supermarket at 26811 Ford Road, one of three businesses throughout the city to have installed the kiosks.

The other two kiosks are located at the Fresh Value Market Place at 25625 Joy Road and the Saturn Marketplace at 25200 Van Born Road. All three kiosks are available and open during each store’s normal business hours, so residents no longer have to wait in line at City Hall or be limited to City Hall’s hours.

In addition to these three kiosks, more than 75 additional kiosks are in operation throughout six other nearby communities that are linked in real time to the city’s bill payment system, enabling residents to conduct their business from virtually any Divdat kiosk. More locations are in the plans for the coming months as well.

Residents can also use the online platform located at www.ci.dearborn-heights.mi.us or the Divdat mobile app that’s available for free in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Residents choosing to use the Divdat mobile app can get started by downloading the app, which also features a QR code that pairs with the kiosk for scanning and faster cash payments.

The mobile app will also store receipts and payment history and allow users to make payments to other agencies on the network as well.

All kiosks accept cash, checks, credit and debit cards, with transactions posted immediately, but the kiosks do not return change for cash overpayments, so if an overpayment is made, the system will credit the resident’s account.

There will also be no convenience fee charged for cash and check payments. Traditional credit card charges will still apply.

Each kiosk will produce a receipt via text, email or printed.

For more information on the Divdat systems and how to use it, residents can visit www.DivDatKiosk.com.