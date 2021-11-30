Dearborn police collecting donations for Toys for Tots

DEARBORN – With the holiday season in full swing, the Dearborn Police Department is accepting donations for Toys for Tots.

On Monday, Dec. 6 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. police officers will be standing in front of the police department accepting unwrapped new toys on behalf of the campaign. The police department lobby will also be open for gift drop off, photos with Chief Ronald Haddad and the Marines, and hearing music played by the Maples Elementary School drummers.

Cash donations are also accepted.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is an organization dedicated to bringing the Christmas spirit into homes that are suffering from poverty that was founded in 1947 by a Marine and his wife.

The police department will be accepting donations until Dec. 15 and toys should be unwrapped.