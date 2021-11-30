Hamtramck Public Schools to provide COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics, including boosters

File photo

HAMTRAMCK – Hamtramck Public Schools (HPS) is providing families with the resources they need to make informed decisions about their health as the state undergoes yet another surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The district says safety practices like washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks are simple and effective ways to help keep our community and our loved ones safe this holiday season.

This winter, Hamtramck Public Schools (HPS) and FDR Pharmacy Sav-Mor are offering:

Flu vaccine for children and adults

Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine (5 –11 years old)

Pfizer adult COVID-19 vaccine (12 years and older)

Pfizer booster

Moderna adult CODID-19 vaccine (18 years and older)

Moderna booster

HPS says these clinics will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 3 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the HPS Community Center Gymnasium – 11350 Charest St, Hamtramck, MI 48212. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine.

In addition to the vaccination clinic, HPS is also offering optional PCR COVID testing on campus for staff and students. Each school is designated a day of the week, and a parental consent form must be signed and turned into the office for students to participate.

Testing will be held on:

Mondays at the Early Childhood Elementary and Dickinson East Elementary

Tuesdays at Hamtramck and Horizon High School

Wednesdays at Dickinson West Elementary and Kosciuszko Middle School

Thursdays at Tau Beta School, Holbrook Elementary and the HPS Central Office

The district says Students and staff members at Hamtramck who are feeling ill should keep a close eye on their symptoms and are encouraged to stay home. If they decide to come to campus to get tested, school officials recommend that they maintain a safe six-feet distance.

COVID-19 can present symptoms similar to the common cold or flu and it’s important to understand which infection a person may have if they are feeling sick. If unsure, call a doctor or local health clinic and, if necessary, arrange for more immediate testing.