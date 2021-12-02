1 lb jars of Al kanater brand tahini recalled for potential Salmonella contamination

Photo via FDA

The company that produces Al kanater brand tahini is recalling certain lot codes of the product because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the announcement on Tuesday. The product is distributed by International Golden Foods, Inc. (IGF) of Bensenville, IL.

The product was distributed nationwide and is sold in 16 oz. jars. The jars are labelled “Al kanater Tahini.” Lot codes are printed on the jar. Product code, description, lot code and UPC information are as follows:

Product Code: AT1LB

Product Description and Size: Al kanater Tahini Sesame Paste 1 lb. (454 g)

Lot Number: TT4N‐201127

UPC: 6‐92551‐00002‐0

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune system, the FDA says.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported to-date in connection with the tahini.

The potential contamination was revealed as a result of a random sampling by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. Although the FDA have not received the final laboratory reports, IGF is recalling product with the lot codes listed above.

Consumers who have purchased Al kanater Tahini with these lot codes should discontinue use and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Retailers that may have further distributed the recalled lot codes should share this notice with their customers. Retailers or consumers with questions may contact IGF at 630-860-5552. Company contact information: ‐630‐860‐5552, 800‐343‐7423., info@goldenfood.com,

Retailers are asked to return all product back to:

Mansour Amiran 11/29/21

International Golden Foods, Inc.

819 Industrial Dr.

Bensenville, IL 60106.