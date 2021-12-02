Samer “Sam” Jaafar joins ACC Board of Directors

Samer "Sam" Jaafar

DEARBORN — Samer “Sam” Jaafar has been appointed to the Arab American and Chaldean Council (ACC) Board of Directors.

As Wayne County deputy director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Jaafar has dedicated his entire life to public service.

Jaafar served with the Detroit Police Department from 1993 until 2011 as sergeant special operation and community relations. He also worked in major crimes, Northwest District, the Special Crimes Gang Squad Unit, Executive Protection, Wayne County Fire Chiefs Association, Downriver Fire Chiefs Association and several federal task forces. The Northwest District houses nearly 400,000 residents and is one of the largest police districts in the state.

Jaafar also serves on the Schoolcraft College/Wayne County Regional Police Academy Advisory Board as a board member, president of the American Arab Chaldean Law Enforcement Association, member of the Wayne County Association Chiefs of Police Chiefs, member of Southeastern Michigan Chief of Police Association and now, a member of the ACC Board of Directors.

“I have worked with this great organization for a number of years and they provide great social services to the community,” Jaafar said about the ACC. “I’m appreciative. It’s an honor to be a part of the great work that they do. I’m thankful to serve under Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans to be able to help organizations like this as well.”

In a letter, ACC President and CEO Dr. Haifa Fakhouri said the board of directors voted unanimously to appoint Jaafar to the board.

“I believe that your addition to our Board will be a great benefit to ACC,” the letter read. “I thank you for your willingness to devote your time, talents, efforts and energy to assist ACC in our future development and advancement.”

Nadia Berry, Jaafar’s sister and the president of Crestwood School Board, said that her brother will be a great asset to the ACC.

“I would like to say that Sam is dedicated to community service and he will be a great asset and advocate to the organization,” she said. “He will do what he needs to get the job done and make sure that the organization is as successful as can be. Community service has always been his passion.”

Jaafar said that he is humbled and grateful.

I am thankful for what they do and what they continue to give to the community and I look forward to helping bring these services to a higher level,” he said. “My whole life I’ve been a community servant and this is an opportunity to continue to do that and maybe even, in regards to safety, I can put my energies towards things like combating the opioid crisis that is impacting our youth.”

The ACC offers a number of programs surrounding public health, including substance abuse prevention, life skills training and a tobacco program.

“I look forward to working under the leadership of Dr. Haifa and working with the organization,” Jaafar said. “I look forward to helping people that may need it and making society a better place. My goal is to be effective in anything I do and I promise to do things that enhance this already great organization.”

Jaafar’s brother, Wayne County Undersheriff Mike Jaafar, said that giving back is in his soul.

‘It’s a very honorable and noble thing to be a part of,” he said. “Sam’s been in civil service for over 25 years and it’s a fabric of his everyday life. Community service is the fabric of his soul and this is kind of the icing on the cake.”