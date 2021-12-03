Charges filed against parents of Oxford School shooter

The parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley during his arraignment hearing. Photo: Screengrab from Zoom.

OXFORD – Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

During court proceedings, Oakland County Lt. Tim Willis provided details about the potential involvement of the Crumbley parents.

Willis said that on Monday, Jennifer Crumbley received a voicemail from the school after a teacher saw Ethan Crumbley looking up ammunition during class.

“Jennifer Crumbley exchanged text messages about the incident with her son,” he said. “Where she stated, ‘LOL I’m not mad. You have to learn not to get caught.”

A few hours prior to the shooting on Nov. 30 that killed four students and injured seven others, both parents were called to the school to discuss a “concerning” note and drawing a teacher found on Ethan Crumbley’s desk.

“The morning of the shooting, Ethan Crumbley’s teacher came upon a note on Ethan’s desk, which alarmed her to the point that she took a picture of it on her phone,” Willis said. “The contained the following: a drawing of a semi-automatic handgun pointed at the words, ‘The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.’ In another section of the note was a drawing of a bullet with the following words above that bullet: ‘Blood everywhere.’ Between the drawing of the gun and the bullet is the drawing of a person who appears to have been shot twice and bleeding. Below that figure is the drawing of a laughing emoji. Further down the drawing are the words, ‘My life is useless,’ and to the right of those words are, ‘The world is dead.’”

The parents were reportedly to get their son into counseling within 48 hours, but they resisted the idea of their son leaving school at the time.

According to Willis, both James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to ask their son if he had his gun with him or where it was located, but once news of the active shooter became public, Jennifer Crumbley texted her son at 1:22 p.m. on Nov. 30 saying, “Ethan, don’t do it.”

At 1:37 p.m., James Crumbley called 911 to report that a gun was missing from his home and he believed his son might be the shooter.

The gun used in the shooting was purchased by James Crumbley on Nov. 26 and reportedly a Christmas gift for Ethan Crumbley.

After charges were announced, police were unable to locate James and Jennifer Crumbley and soon the U.S. Marshals and the FBI issued a BOLO for the pair.

While it is not clear if there will be additional charges due to the parents disappearing and missing arraignment, their lawyers say that they had left town for their safety.

“On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned,” they said. “Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges. The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports.”