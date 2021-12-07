Dearborn students plan a vigil related to Oxford High tragedy

DEARBORN – Dearborn high school students are planning a vigil on Thursday, Dec. 9 to remember the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30.

The public is invited to attend the vigil scheduled for 6 p.m. in the east parking lot of the Dearborn Police Station at 16099 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. The event will occur rain or shine.

Students on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council planned the event with the district’s support.

The 26-member SSAC includes students representing all of the high school and high school programs in Dearborn Public Schools. Students, elected officials, and others are expected to speak at the vigil.

The Dearborn students are also organizing a fundraiser to benefit Oxford High and those families impacted by the shooting.

Beginning Tuesday, students will be selling wristbands for $1 each at the four main high school campuses – Dearborn High, Fordson, Edsel Ford, and Henry Ford Early College. If wristbands are still available, they will also be sold at the vigil.

“We as students feel that it is critical for our peers to see that we’re there for them,” Karim Kadouh, a 12th grade student at Dearborn High who is helping organize the vigil, said. “We have reached a point where we all know someone who has personally been affected by tragedies like the one that happened at Oxford. It’s important that we spotlight the issue and stand with our brothers and sisters who have been victims of attacks.”