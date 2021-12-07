Dearborn’s finance director elected VP of the Michigan Government Finance Officers Association

Ginger Burke-Miller's MFGOA portrait. Photo: City of Dearborn

DEARBORN — In a unanimous vote, Ginger Burke-Miller, Dearborn’s director of finance, was elected to Michigan Government Finance Officers Association’s board of directors.

The vote took place in October and Burke-Miller was elected vice president of the MGFOA.

Burke-Miller has served the city of Dearborn as finance director and treasurer since 2019. She began working in local government finance in 2002 and has been on the 11-member MGFOA board since October 2018, serving as a director for her first two years and one year as treasurer.

The MGFOA is a premier organization of public officials and finance professionals and it prioritizes the professional development of its members and promotes excellence in the management of public entities.

Through this leadership role with the MGFOA, Burke-Miller strives to encourage young people to pursue careers in public finance. Through her leadership and active participation in the MGFOA, she ensures that Dearborn continues to adhere to best practices in finance and governance.