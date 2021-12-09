Two $100 million lawsuits filed against Oxford High School officials

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger, left, speaks to the press with Jeffrey and Brandi Franz, parents of Riley and Bella Franz. Fieger announced a federal lawsuit against the Oxford School District Photo: Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press

OXFORD – Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed two $100 million lawsuits against Oxford High School officials in regards to last week’s deadly school shootings.

The lawsuit alleges that the school officials had knowledge of threats prior to the shootings and was filed on behalf of one of the surviving victims and her sister, who was next to her when she was shot.

Oxford High School’s principal, the district superintendent, the dean of students, two counselors, a staff member and two teachers are named in the suits.

Fieger said that all of the people are named because “it’s a process of weeding them out” as it is unknown who did what.

The suits allege that parents had alerted school administration about social media posts made by suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley before the shootings took place.

It’s been reported that the school safety liaison officer had no knowledge of Crumbley allegedly being caught searching for ammunition during class, leading to a meeting with him.

The day of the shooting, Crumbley is accused of creating a violent drawing that was found on his desk that read, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” and included what appeared to be a bullet and a person who looked to have been shot and bleeding with the words, “blood everywhere.”

The drawing also said “my life is useless” and “the world is dead.”

Crumbley was taken out of class and school officials had a meeting with him and his parents, who were advised to get their son into counseling within 24 hours. The parents resisted taking their son home and he returned to class before shooting and killing four students and injuring six others, as well as a teacher, within just two hours.

“At Oxford High School, they’ll search your backpack if they think you’re vaping,” Fieger said. “But they refused to search a student who wrote reams of homicidal notes and drawings.”

Fieger said Crumbley was a danger to the school and shouldn’t have been returned to class that day and the lawsuits mention that school officials allegedly did not report his conduct or their interactions with him before the shootings to law enforcement, including the liaison officer.

Fieger also said that he wants to send a message by holding school officials accountable financially because he does not believe they will be charged.

“I wouldn’t do this for money if my life depended on it,” he said. “What I need is justice and answers.”