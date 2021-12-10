World Channel to premiere “Brooklyn Inshallah”, highlights Father El-Yateem’s NYC City Council campaign

Brooklyn Inshallah by Ahmed Mansour coming to WORLD Channel’s America ReFramed (photo credit Ahmed Mansour)

NEW YORK — On December 14, the WORLD Channel brings a film exploring community and the American political landscape in Ahmed Mansour’s Brooklyn Inshallah.

In Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, Father Khader El-Yateem is running for a seat on the City Council. A long-time resident of Bay Ridge, El-Yateem is a Palestinian American and a Lutheran pastor. With the support of local organizers and activists, including Aber Kawas and Linda Sarsour, he runs a campaign designed to unite the diverse residents of Bay Bridge and also bring better representation for its Arab American community, which despite having 40,000 members saw only 250 vote in the last election. To win, El-Yateem and his team will have to overcome many campaign hurdles, including voter misinformation, language barriers at the polls and outright prejudice. If he wins, he would be New York City’s first Arab American Councilman.

As grassroots energy coalesces around El-Yateem’s bid to make history, his campaign promises to change Bay Ridge forever. Brooklyn Inshallah captures both the polarizing divisiveness of American politics and the power of civic participation in local government. The story of El-Yateem and his supporters shows all Arab Americans and non-Arab Muslims that they too can build their political power and have a voice in American politics.

Brooklyn Inshallah will have its national television premiere on the WORLD Channel on Tuesday, December 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern / 7 p.m. Central / 9 p.m. Pacific as part of the documentary series America ReFramed. It will also begin streaming for free on worldchannel.org, www.amdoc.org and on the PBS app at that time.

America ReFramed is presented by WORLD Channel and American Documentary Inc. For more on Brooklyn Inshallah and the America ReFramed series, visit worldchannel.org.

