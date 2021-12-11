Mayor Bill Bazzi gives Santa the key to the city

Mayor Bill Bazzi (right) giving Santa the key to the city of Dearborn Heights with Council President Pro-Tem Dave Abdallah. Photo: Briana Gasorski/The Arab American News

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — With the holiday season in full swing, Mayor Bill Bazzi handed Santa the key to the city during its annual tree lighting ceremony.

It was the first year Bazzi participated in the event as mayor and not as a City Councilman.

“I wanted this year to be a joyous and memorable experience for our residents, especially considering the difficulties we have faced – with the unprecedented flooding, storms and the pandemic this year,” he said. “I am extremely proud that we now have the right team in place who are passionate about the city and care for the happiness and well-being of our residents. Our team delivered a spectacular tree lighting event this year.”

The event was held at the Warren Valley Golf Course and featured lights, Christmas carols, Santa and his reindeer, a mini petting farm, horse drawn carriage rides, train rides and more.

“This year, residents of all ages and from every corner of our city came out to laugh together, sing together and enjoy all the festivities,” Bazzi said. “I spoke to many residents throughout the evening, many of whom stayed until after the close of the festivities despite the bitter cold weather on Tuesday evening. Both young and older alike told us that this year was the best ever. I continue to receive messages, along with our all-star Parks and Recreations team, from residents who are excited about the new vitality and energy in our city.”

Bazzi also said that while this year was a great success, he does have a few things he wants to work on before next year’s ceremony.

“According to my wife and a few other residents, I should take some singing lessons so I can be a more effective Christmas caroler,” he said. “Singing is completely out of my element. On a more serious note, I will be listening to our residents and meeting with my team for a debrief as we discuss plans moving forward. The goal is to build on this year’s momentum and make 2022 even better for our resilient residents.”

In true holiday fashion, Bazzi said that it’s not about gifts.

“My message is that this event was not about gifts, it was about a community at large coming together to enjoy a magical and joyous evening in Dearborn Heights,” he said. “Despite the extreme cold, we all enjoyed the much-needed warmth of the festivities. I would also ask Santa and his reindeer, which were a huge hit with the kids, to bring Mrs. Claus next year, now that I gave him the key to the city.”