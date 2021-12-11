U.S Rep. Debbie Dingell’s office moving to Woodhaven

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell

DEARBORN — Following a break-in at her Dearborn office on Nov. 19, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn) is keeping that office closed for good and moving.

When the Dearborn office was vandalized and memorabilia that belonged to her late husband, former U.S. Rep. John D. Dingell, destroyed, Woodhaven Mayor Patricia Odette offered Dingell space next to the Woodhaven Police Station on Hall Road for a new office.

Dingell also has offices in Ypsilanti and Washington, D.C., and while none of her staff was injured in the break-in as the office was closed at the time, they were “rattled” by the incident.

“My office has been receiving threats for months and we take them very seriously,” Dingell said. “This vandalization really hits home. Regardless of if your views differ from mine or from your neighbor’s, we need to learn to hear each other out and work together to solve the issues facing our nation. Violence and vandalism aren’t the answer.”

The office was located at 19855 W. Outer Drive. Both Dearborn Police and U.S. Capitol Police are still investigating.