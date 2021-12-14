Woman dies in car crash, fire near Fairlane Mall in Dearborn

DEARBORN – The Dearborn Police Department announced the death of a woman after a car crash near the Fairlane Mall in Dearborn Monday night.

Police say that on Monday, Dec. 13, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 500 Town Center Drive on a report of a vehicle that struck a light pole and had caught on fire.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the 44-year-old female owner of the vehicle was trapped inside and had succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the accident and fire is still under investigation but police say neither foul play, speed, or alcohol appear to be a factor.

Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed the accident to come forward.

“The Dearborn Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” said Chief Haddad. “This is a terrible tragedy and we are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident to please contact the Dearborn Police Department at (313) 943-3345.”