Blossom Learning Center offers a unique experience for children

Blossom Learning Center owners Amy and Raif Mroueh. Photo: Briana Gasorski/The Arab American News

GARDEN CITY — Blossom Learning Center has a unique mission to help children grow and learn.

The center, which opened in 2016 and expanded two years later, has 11 classrooms, all of which are separated by age group and include three Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) classrooms.

With more than 30 security cameras throughout the facility and 30 employees, the center offers a halal menu with kid-friendly options and fresh cut fruits and vegetables. It also has a gymnasium for children to run and play in, to help promote healthy growth and development.

Owners Raif and Amy Mroueh have experience as educators and caregivers and wanted to do something different.

“I was standing in the hallway where I was working as an assistant principal and reflected, ‘why not us?’ on opening a childcare center,” Raif Mroueh said. “I didn’t just want a typical daycare center. I wanted lesson planning and a structured learning center with smaller group settings.”

With more than 20 years of experience in early childhood and administration and a passion for empowering women, Amy Mroueh said that it’s all about passion and love.

“What made us better I think is I looked at what I wanted for my own children when it wasn’t available,” she said. “When we were coming up with the logo, I thought of a flower and how it flourishes. We are witnessing children blossoming from infancy, to pre-K and beyond.”

Adding to its uniqueness, Blossom Learning Center sticks by a specific mission and philosophy.

“At Blossom Learning Center, we believe in the value and uniqueness of each child we serve,” the center’s mission statement read. “Our childcare experience is designed to promote each child’s own individual social, emotional, physical and cognitive development. As caregivers and educators, our mission is to provide a safe and developmentally appropriate learning environment, which fosters a child’s natural desire to explore, discover, create and become a lifelong learner.”

Blossom Learning Center follows principles from the Michigan Early Learning Standards and those principles serve as the foundation for its curriculum and it believes in full engagement and communication with the parents to keep kids, parents and staff happy.

“We never deviate from our mission,” Raif Mroueh said. “Our goals are more of setting a good structure, good habits academically, ensuring kids are on the right track and giving everyone a happy and comforting feeling. We are here to help with their needs.”

The staff is fully trained in CPR and First Aid certified and receive their training annually. The facility also works with programs to help put staff through professional development to help further their education in early childhood and Child Development Associate (CDA).

Blossom Learning Center is located at 5721 Inkster Road in Garden City and holds a Great Start to Quality four star rating.

While the facility does have a wait list, parents interested in enrolling their children can visit its website at https://www.blossomlearningcenter.com/ or call 734-743-3216.