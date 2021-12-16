City offices close for the holidays, trash collection to remain on normal schedule

DEARBORN — City of Dearborn buildings will be closed for all Christmas and New Year’s holidays, including on Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 30-31.

Trash and recycling collection will occur as normal on Christmas Eve and will remain on normal schedule for New Year’s Eve as well.

Residents with any questions about trash or recycling collection should call GFL at 844-233-8314.

The Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC), all public libraries and the 19th District Court will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday Dec. 24 and Thursday Dec. 30 and Friday Dec. 31.

The Ford Community and Performing Arts Center and the Dearborn Ice Skating Center will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25, but will be open on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1, with modified hours.